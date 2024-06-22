Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has rejoiced with his elder sister, Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, on the occasion of her birthday, praising God Almighty for the enduring grace on her over the years to power hopes and dreams.

Governor Adeleke who acknowledged Yeyeluwa Modupeola’s support and sacrifices over the years in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo, noted that her can-do spirit and strict adherence to what is right have greatly aided the family’s long-standing philosophy of touching lives positively.

The Governor further appreciated the National President of the Women of Substance for her motherly role in the Adeleke Dynasty.

“I celebrate my dearest sister on the auspicious occasion of her birthday. Yeyeluwa Modupeola is a rare blessing to humanity, and on her birthday, we are reminded not just the numbers that has passed, but also the lives that has been blessed through her unparallel act of kindness”.

“Yeyeluwa Modupeola is a perfect reflection of selflessness as she is ever willing to sacrifice her personal comfort for the general good. She is the type that will go to any length to give strength to the weak and distressed while fighting really hard to give hope to the hopeless.

“As she turns a new age today, I celebrate her life of many impacts and bid her every great things that life has to offer. It is my prayer that God Almighty sustain her in good health and sound mind so that she can continue to contribute meaningfully to the Adeleke Dynasty and the Osun society at large,” he concluded.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE