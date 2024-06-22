Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has said that changing the negative report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), few years ago that Onitsha is the most polluted in the world, is the major reason why he is developing the commercial city of the State.

Soludo disclosed this while speaking to Journalists shortly after flagging off the Tree Planting Campaign at Port Heart Court Road Fegge Onitsha, on Saturday.

The governor, who spoke through the State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu, said keeping Onitsha and Anambra at large clean, green and beautiful tops his vision of making the state livable and prosperous in Nigeria.

The Commissioner assured that the ugly impression will be a reverse case before the end of the eight years Soludo led APGA Government in the state.

“We have to embrace the earth, not minding that we sometimes have natural disasters but with proper planning and programmes like the Anambra Tree Planting Day, slated for every June 10th, we can always be ready for any form of disaster, be it natural or man-made.”

He added that tree planting is essential as a means of combating climate change challenges such as desertification, drought, and erosion amongst others.

According to him, Ndi-Anambra must commend the state government’s achievement in the Greening and Restoration of Indigenous Trees project to curb climate change challenges.

“As a result of the WHO report, the governor shortly after he was sworn in on March 17th, 2022, he swiftly moved down to Okpoko slum, where he commenced the beautification exercise by evacuating the long awaiting refused heaps to correct the WHO’s impression about the city.

Engr Odimegwu urged the Onitsha traders and residents to protect the newly planted trees, noting that if mature, they will not only beautify the city, but will also protect the land for nature and restoration of the planet.

In their separate remarks, the Transition Committee Chairman of Onitsha North Council Area, Hon. Tony Nworah and his Onitsha South counterpart, Hon Emeka Joseph Orji, commended the governor for the initiative and other achievements recorded so far in terms of road construction, youth empowerment programmes and other sectors of the economy within the space of two years in office.

The due promised to secure and sensitised the people the more on the need to key into the tree planting programme for the good of all.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that a total of 200 trees were planted during the flagged-off ceremony that also has in attendance the State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, the governor’s press secretary, Christian Aburime, members of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Anambra State Chapter, Onitsha community/market leaders, among others.

