The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with North West Governor’s Forum has concluded plans to host the first-ever peace and security summit in Katsina on Monday, June 24.

The summit with the theme: Regional Cooperation for Securing Lives and Livelihoods will bring together stakeholders and experts, including Governors from across the North-west region and key partners to discuss and find solutions and address the pressing security challenges facing the area.

Katsina State Commissioner of Information and Chairman of the summit publicity committee Dr Salisu Bala Zango disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Katsina on Saturday.

Zango said the summit is coming at a crucial moment when the region is facing mounting security challenges, noting that, in recent years, there has been a marked increase in incidents of banditry, terrorism, and communal conflicts.

According to him, these issues have had devastating consequences for local population, resulting in significant loss of life, severe disruption to livelihoods, and widespread destruction of property.

The commissioner said “This underscores the urgent need for coordinated action and solutions to peace and stability in the region which includes, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

He added that, the summit is aimed to explore solutions to ongoing insecurity, focusing on promoting peace and stability while strengthening cooperation amongst state governments to tackle these complex issues.

Zango further maintained that, UNDP’s journey to address insecurity in the Northwest region began in January 2024 with a peace and security workshop organized in collaboration with the Katsina state government, adding that, these efforts led to the decision to convene the summit for the North-west state governments.

