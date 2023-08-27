A Pro-democracy activist, Hon Mike Msuaan, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the plight of students and extend the fuel subsidy removal palliatives to them across higher institutions of learning in the country.

Speaking when he was conferred with the distinguished service award as a True Nationalist in Abuja, he argued that the palliatives would cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on students in Nigeria.

Msuaan applauded the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the display of understanding with the federal government on the decision to remove fuel subsidy.

He said the current NANS leadership has been mature and decent in their struggle. They exhibited the same when the government removed subsidy. Instead of joining enemies of the government to protest and destabilize the government, NANS opted for robust engagement with the government for the good of the Nigerian students. He said this showed stability, capacity, and dependability.

Expressing gratitude to the leadership of NANS for finding him worthy of the exalted award, he pledged his support for any progressive and meaningful endeavour embarked upon by NANS.

Msuaan regretted his inability to attend the NANS summit, explaining that it coincided with the inauguration of ministers he had to attend in solidarity with his friends nominated ministers by President Tinubu.

He said he was happy with the service award because NANS has been his constituency.

According to him, ” I am a student of struggle and a product of struggle. NANS has given me the exposure and catapulted me to where I am today.”

He encouraged them as leaders of tomorrow to remain steadfast in service to the nation.

Presenting the award on behalf of the National President in Abuja, the Senate President, Comrade Nnalue Attah eulogised the sterling leadership qualities of Hon. Msuaan as a former student unionist, describing him as an inspiration to students and the nation in general.

He said Msuaan remains an icon and cynosure of NANS, explaining that they were Msuaan’s office to present the award, which was originally slated for presentation to him and other eminent Nigerians at a one-day education summit with the Theme of building a strong Advocacy for increased investment in higher education held at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU).





He explained further that Hon Mike Msuaan was unavoidably absent due to other important national engagements, hence their decision to present the award to him in his Abuja office.

The award reads, NANS Service Award presented to Hon. Mike Msuaan MON

” In appreciation recognition of your selfless services and meritorious services to students’ welfarism, you have championed and promoted lots of student consciousness and advancement among the student population.”

NANS entourage included Comrade Nnalue Felix Attah, Senate President, Comrade Usman Baba Kankia, National Secretary General, Comrade Jabir Aminu Maiturare, Chief of Staff NANS National Secretariat, Comrade Abubakar Bature, SA Special Duties to NANS Secretary, Comrade Fahad Yusuf Maigoro, Director Protocol to NANS Secretary.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE