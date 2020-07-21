Google highlights other usefulness of Google Search

By Bode Adewumi
Google over the weekend highlighted 10 other usefulness of Google Search engine aside from the normal search for obtaining information.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google Communication Officer, West Africa, said that millions of people made use of Google Search to get answers and information every day.

He noted that yet a lot were not harnessing the full power of Google.

Kola-Ogunlade said that Google Search’s Web, Image, Video, News, Maps and More tabs could help ensure one got the kind of results needed.

He said beyond simple queries, there were a lot more one could achieve with Google Search.

Açcording to him, the 10 useful things that Google Search could do include search jobs, search lyrics, weather update, stop watch, recipes for meals, about calories, just for fun, among others.

“By searching for “jobs near me” or specifically for the job position you seek, you can find options that you are interested in and apply for them.

“Google offers a quick and easy way to find your next job ,whether it is full-time, part-time or an internship.

“Search for lyrics to your favourite songs by typing, ‘song name’ plus ‘lyrics’ in the search bar, you get the lyrics displayed at the top of the search results page.

“This is useful for fans, music lovers, during karaoke, or for a chorister who wishes to learn how to sing a song,’’ he said in the statement.

According to him, to get weather updates for any city on any day, simply search “weather” plus “city name”, and the day you are interested in and you get the current forecast.

He said that this was particularly useful for travellers and when planning for a choice of clothing for an outing.

Kola-Ogunlade said that Google Search provided a personal time keeper that helps measure the speed of an activity.

He added that one could get recipes for meals to beef up cooking skills by searching for the recipe for any meal one can imagine on Google.

He added that other usefulness of Google Search includes getting real time games scores, search by voice and search health condition.

 

