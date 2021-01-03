Goodbye 2020

Aboriginal Ila-Orangun in Osun State, have a well-wish for journeys; boo ti lo, loo o bo. Denotatively, it is what it is; go well, return well. Connotatively, it becomes a curse for someone who wants to return better than he went into the journey. 2020 was a journey that reduced many in all corners of the earth, so it is inherently human to wish for a better new year! But wishes will never be enough, except those constructed as prayer-thoughts. Even at that, beggars would need to learn how to mount first!

It is three days already into the new year and the one that ended, must have thought men how not make funny resolutions. Those bold-speak just disappeared. While it is not being advocated here that men should not live in supreme confidence, it is time to know we, especially men and women of power, aren’t the Supreme Being.

I like the sense of the unknown ahead of humanity and very confident a season is coming when men who tried to wipe God out of our existence, would be given the Bar-Jesus treatment by Generals heaven is raising right now.

What exactly is the problem of man, that a little achievement makes us feel like God Himself? Where are now all the 2020 projections by global intervention bodies and agencies? Where is the pseudo-Utopia promised? Where today, is the World Order the supposed controllers of the global system, were meticulously building, to take God completely out of the equation, because they believed their outstanding achievements were because of their outstanding intellection. Has the so-called knowledge not failed miserably?

Man is created to empathize, particularly in mourning the dead. How can COVID deaths and other kinds not move a heart, no matter, how rocky? But while death will always hang around until his full circle, the idea of him, practically showing up at every doorstep with his proverbial hacking club, in the name of first wave, second wave, noisome pestilence called corona, is certainly beyond the usual bargain for humanity. Which is good anyways, because until God found a tool in Professor Shi Zhengli and her Wuhan laboratory, man had almost totally assumed perfect control, despite the world he is managing, already upside-down.

Thank goodness, God used coronavirus to shame science, though some foolish Washington operators are still celebrating the imminent return of science as the god of America under the expected administration of Joe Biden. No probs.

As the January 20 inauguration draws near in America, I’m beginning to like the idea of a Biden presidency, though I had written here he won’t be President except the cup of his clique is full, with God. God works in mysterious ways and His ways are beyond men. Trump got the highest votes ever in American political history for an incumbent and he would not be retaining the seat. The one that rarely left the basement of his Delaware home, who won in much more fewer counties than Hillary Clinton that lost in 2016, but credited with incredulously big wins in big cities, is gearing for the White House. No problems. His main cabinet picks so far, have shown it is a planned journey to the past, under Barack Obama, when God was relegated in America’s domestic and international affairs, with nations of the earth, particularly those constantly with their begging bowls for dollarized aids, being compelled to “belong”. Barack got away with it, or seemingly so, and despite the divine message in the enthronement of the one he called an unworthy successor in 2016, he is returning with his gang in 2021, with Biden as the titular head, to continue where God stopped them in 2016. Media allies are celebrating too. No problems. Only that while it is for man to plan, it is for God to make it happen. (see Proverbs 16:9). This time, come may just finally come, to become.

From a distance I tried to reason out the sick joke playing out of Kaduna’s aborted orgy. Here is a state with a better-ignored governor and a First Lady who only agreed to see the evil in her son threatening to rape someone’s mother when the whole world unloaded on her family. And the first son? Tail mata that frog would not want in the narrative. If the first family of a state is what the el-Rufais are, sick minds would even be emboldened to hold a nude party on the street. I dread running into sick people on the street, roaming naked. These are God’s handiwork, re-worked. Yes, some may be victims of their own ways, but aren’t we all beneficiaries of His mercies. But what does one do with the were alaso (reprobates) who disguise as progressives and liberals to further push the world into presumptuous sin, described as a rape of God’s mercy, by doing what He forbids and presuming mercy would cover up. Such deliberateness, is also called a sin against hope.

Humanity thought it had arrived, because of insignificant achievements that crooked media dubbed as milestones and God decided on the corona plague, which is just one of the earlier ones visited on the Egyptians of old. It means something worse could still hit nations. It means greater death could still ravage lands. It means, there could be a night in a nation that all the first born, could be dead, before daybreak. It means humanity is playing with fire, not returning to God. In one of his 2021 international prophesies released at the Crossover night, Daddy G.O said, “That for every vaccine discovered, there is already a variant (of the epidemic)”.

That is God settling the end from beginning and that should settle it, for the wise. God is not a scientist, He made science possible. Whatever men are mixing together in laboratories today and tagging the knowledge of the universe, weren’t made by them. Someone put uranium in place and gave the knowledge for its usage, before Martin Heinrich Klaproth discovered it and Alfred Nobel made the first explosive of it. One of my bosses said it was a silly talk saying God is greater than men, because there should be no comparative analysis of any kind, in the first place. So, why so much arrogance from men, against God.

Anyways, my thoughts are with the chicken that fell on the battlefront of the season.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Apple Goes Into Car Production

Tech giant, Apple, makers of iPhone, MacBook, and other high-end gadgets has decided to expand its business by going into the production of self-driving cars with high-performance batteries by 2024…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…