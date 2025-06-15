June 12: Your greatest honour to Nigerians should be good governance, Ojudu tells Tinubu

A renowned journalist and former presidential spokesman, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has said the greatest honour President Bola Tinubu can give the nation in memory of the June 12, 1993, struggle is for citizens to experience good governance in Nigeria.

Ojudu, one of the prominent frontline journalists who actively participated in the fight for democracy, stated this in a statement released following the national honours conferred on some of his colleagues by President Tinubu during the recent Democracy Day celebration.

The former Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters explained that he was never motivated by the pursuit of national honours when he joined the pro-democracy struggle. Rather, he acted on his convictions—to contribute to national development and to advocate for a freer and more just society.

While congratulating his colleagues who were honoured, the former lawmaker said, “It would be unrealistic, especially in the African political context, to expect magnanimity from a sitting President toward individuals who have been openly critical of his policies or withheld support for his political ambitions.”

The statement reads in part:

“In recent days, there has been considerable public reaction to the list of honorees announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in commemoration of Democracy Day.

“Understandably, questions have been raised about the omission of some individuals who paid dearly for the struggle for democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Let me begin by extending my heartfelt congratulations to my colleagues—Dapo Olorunyomi, Bayo Onanuga, Kunle Ajibade, Seye Kehinde, and many others—who have been deservedly recognized for their courage and contributions to the fight for democracy. Their recognition is also, in many ways, a recognition of all of us who walked that difficult road. Any honour extended to them is an honour I proudly share.

“That said, I feel compelled to clarify that my involvement in the pro-democracy movement was never driven by the expectation of national recognition. I did what I did—risking my life, enduring imprisonment, torture, and other deprivations—not for reward, but out of conviction and in obedience to my conscience. I believed then, as I do now, that the Nigerian people deserve freedom, dignity, and the right to determine their future.

“It would be unrealistic, especially in the African political context, to expect magnanimity from a sitting President toward individuals who have been openly critical of his policies or withheld support for his political ambitions. I did not vote for this President in 2023 and have remained vocal about the direction of his administration.

“I understand, therefore, the political nature of recognition and take no offense in being omitted from the list. In fact, I remain grateful to the previous administration under President Muhammadu Buhari, which honoured me with the national award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in 2023. While I did not seek accolades, I accepted that honour in the spirit of national unity and shared history.

“As we celebrate our colleagues who have been recognized, I believe we should collectively urge President Tinubu to bestow the greatest honour possible—not just on individuals, but on the entire Nigerian populace. That honour lies in good governance in Nigeria.

“Nigerians today are facing hardships that, in many cases, rival or even surpass the difficulties experienced under military rule. From economic instability to growing insecurity, from lack of access to basic services to a feeling of disenfranchisement, the promise of democracy seems distant for many of our fellow citizens.

“The true dividend of democracy must go beyond symbolic recognition. It must be reflected in:

– A free and fair electoral process where every vote counts;

– Strong and accountable political institutions;

– An economy that allows citizens to live with dignity;

– A society where life and property are secure;

– And a government that listens to and responds to the people it serves.

“This, I believe, is the legacy that those of us who fought for democracy envisioned. And this, I hope, is the path the current administration will embrace.”

