Gombe NNPP guber candidate donates N2.2m to Kalmai attack’s victims

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, has donated the sum of N2.2 million to the families affected in an attack by suspected gunmen in a midnight operation on Amtawalan and Paboure villages of Kalmai district in Billiri Local Government Area.

He gave the donation when he paid a condolence visit to the affected families in the two communities on Saturday.

Three persons reportedly lost their lives when the communities were invaded by gunmen who also razed down houses and food storage.

Speaking during the visit on Saturday, Mailantarki sympathised with the people of the area over the unfortunate incident and prayed Allah to protect them from such an ugly occurrence.

The gubernatorial candidate called on people of the area to support NNPP which, according to him, “will deliver meaningful development.”

He informed them that he donated N2.2 million to ease the suffering of the affected families.

The NNPP governorship candidate and his entourage later moved to Banganje and Ayaba villages, all in Billiri Local Government Area, and solicited their support in the forthcoming election.

He was accompanied on the visit by his running mate, Hamma Tanimu, members of the Gombe State House of Assembly from NNPP as well as hundreds of supporters.

