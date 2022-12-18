Associates celebrate as former Oyo AG becomes SAN

Eminent jurists, political and business associates and a cross-section of notable legal practitioners converged to celebrate a former Attorney General of Oyo State, Asiwaju Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo as he and 62 lawyers were recently conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

It was a gathering of who is who in the legal profession at the ceremony chaired by Justice Aderonke Aderemi, former President Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo state at World Lilies Event Place, Moore Plantation, Oluyole, Ibadan.

The ceremony was described as , a testimonial of the former AG’s contribution to the legal profession as his colleagues, and eminent personalities present paid glowing tributes to his character of purpose and doggedness.

Justice Aderemi, in her welcome address commended the celebrant for his hard work and dedication, describing him as a very brilliant lawyer, and a pride of the legal profession who has contributed to legal scholarship.

Speaking at the occasion, the immediate past President, Customary Court of Appeal in Osun State, Justice Wasiu Akanbi, described the celebrant as a bold and fearless advocate, recalling that during his tenure as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Judiciary in Oyo state enjoyed a cordial relationship with the executive.

“The honoree told me a story many years ago. He was at the University of Lagos, while in the faculty of law library, a professor asked him what course he was studying and he told him Mass Communication. The man asked why are you wasting your time? Go and study law. Today, Ojo is a bold and fearless advocate. He is a hardworking man,” he said.

In his remarks, Justice Diran Akintola said “O.J as he is popularly called is so likeable by many just as at the same time, some may take a dislike of him and the reason why some may take a dislike of him is because he can be brutally frank. OJ is not known to double speak. His yes is yes and his no is no.

“I recall that the judiciary of Oyo state enjoyed a cordial relationship with the executive during his tenure as the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice. He is extremely generous. I know that through him a number of projects were carried out successfully by the Faculty of law, University of Ibadan. I pray that the source where OJ gets this fund will never run dry.”

Also, speaking, Mr. Abiodun Olatunji SAN commended the celebrant for his commitment and dedication to law as a profession, adding that “You are a fantastic role model for all those seeking to understand how to make an impact with their lives, you have proven yourself to be a leader of moral and ethical values. Over the years, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership. You have been an example of selfless giving to this generation and I am proud to hold you out as a gold standard.”

In his remarks, N. O. Oke SAN described Asiwaju Adebayo as a man of integrity, and urged him to continue to hold firm to such principles. He said “The foundation upon which a success is predicated is integrity. If a man loses his money, he has lost nothing. If he loses his health, he has lost something but, by the time he loses his name virtually everything is lost. I want to sound a note of warning, do not forget the foundation upon which your elevation is predicated.”

Addressing the gathering, Alhaji Lasunkanmi Sanusi (SAN) said “I can’t say I have something different from what others speakers have said. The only thing I want to advise on is that, there are couple of ways by which an individual can attain the position of an elder, It is not necessarily limited to age. You can attain the position as an elder by your calling, just as we are here to celebrate with you today.

“If the position in the family throws the burden of leadership on you, no matter how young you are, you must never be found wanting. Now that you are a leader, the position comes with challenges and part of the challenge is to know that the era of making numerous social media comments, either negative or positive is over. You should be seen, be heard and be known as a person who has attained the position of a leader,” he added.

Also, Mr. Kunle Sobaloju, commended the celebrant saying “I congratulate you for the award of SAN bestowed on you. You will recall that about two years ago when we were celebrating a friend of ours, I said your time will come and here we are today. God’s time is the best. We know how you started this year, thank God your time has come. This is just one of several to come. You’re now a SAN please take it easy. The whole world is watching you.”

Going down the memory lane, a childhood friend of the celebrant, Oluseun Abimbola (SAN), recalled that “When we were much younger, we had many jokes together. I am privileged to have taken over from him as the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Oyo state. He keeps his friends.”

In his remarks, Alhaji Fatai Owoseni, Former Commissioner of Police, Lagos state said “I want to disagree with some people who said he should avoid comments on the social media. In Ibadan, we are not known to shy away from the truth. Ibadan men are known for saying the truth. Continue to say the truth. I will continue to respect you.”

Dr. Festus Adedayo said the former AG is bold and courageous, always ready to speak the truth no matter whose ox is gored. He said “In the history of this country, we have an individual who could look at the face of the governor and said he was going to resign as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. What kind of a frank man is this? A very courageous man”.

Raising a glass of toast, Muritala Abdulrasheed SAN said: “He is my senior at the Bar. He is “afenifere” personified. In honor of a Bar man, an epitome of courage, an Ibadan indigene, who will never forget his root, a loving husband and father, a friend to all his friends, can we toast to this wonderful human being, may you live long.”

Responding, Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo SAN said, “I must confess that I’m at a loss. I don’t have the appropriate words to describe this show of love. Let me say this, I am a child of destiny. My parents had six females while looking for a male child. I was the last and only male child. I’m a product of God’s benevolence. I want to thank everyone for the show of love and support given to me.