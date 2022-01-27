Gombe government opens bids to construct six new road projects

In continuation of its developmental efforts across the state, Gombe State Government, on Thursday, opened bids for the construction of six (6) new roads across the state.

Speaking during the bids opening, the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engineer Abubakar Bappah, said that the development is in line with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s network Eleven-100 initiative which seeks to construct at least one hundred kilometres of roads in each of the eleven local government areas of the state.

He explained further that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on the assumption of office, mobilised contractors to complete the hitherto abandoned road projects which were awarded by the previous administration while several other road projects were also awarded with many either completed or at various stages of completion.

He further said that the six new roads will be constructed with asphalt concrete wearing course which will cut across almost thirty towns and villages and that will further open up more economic activities of the areas.

The Commissioner maintained that only companies that meet up with the required criteria set aside for the roads projects will be awarded the contract in order to maintain standards and specifications.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He commended the Construction firms that were given roads project in the State for a job well done.

The representative of the Due Process Office, Engineer Gideon Mele, who conducted the contract bidding exercise, assured the bidders of transparency in the process of the award of the contract and commended the construction firms for renewing their registration and payment of necessary fees with the Due Process Office.

In their comments, the representative of Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Engineer Abubakar Musa and that of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engineer Jonathan Mshelia all tasked the bidding companies to adhere strictly to the ethics of the engineering profession when they are awarded the construction projects.

Speaking on behalf of the construction companies, Engineer Amir Khan, from Triacta Nigeria Ltd appreciated the State government for prompt payments to contractors in the State while describing their relationship with the Inuwa Yahaya administration as cordial.

The roads to be constructed are categorised into six lots with Lot 1 covering Kuri–Nassarawan Lambam–Gelamba–Dasa–Junction on Talasse Road while Lot 2 starts from Pindiga road–Papa–Lugggerewa–Bappah Ibrahima–Kumo Road.

Others are Lot 3 which has Mararraban Tappi–Kalajanga–Bamala–Alagarno–Dinawa–Abuja Bula–Girgam–Shongo Idirisa–Gombe Western Bypass Road; Lot 4 which begins from Filiya–Gwandum–Keffi–Felemi–Yaburo–Daja–Guruwa–Gundali Road and Lot 5 for Nafada link Roads while Lot 6 has Bojude–Dirri Road.

12 Companies summitted their documents and evaluation of the documents has begun which will culminate into awards of contracts as contained in a statement by Nerus Titus Dangabar, Information Officer MOW&T.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Gombe government opens bids to construct six new road projects

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

Gombe government opens bids to construct six new road projects