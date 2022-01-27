Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, ordered the remand of three National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Azeez Adekunle Lawal, also known as Kunle Poly, and two others, in the facility of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos, for 30 days, over last Thursday’s Idumota mayhem.

Others remanded alongside Kunle Poly, are Prince Idowu Onikoyi Johnson and Agboola Akeem Kosoko.

Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun, made the remand order of the three National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, after their application for remand was moved by the Police counsel Mr Morufu Animashaun.

While urging the court to remand the defendants, Animashaun, told the court that the application is pursuant to Sections 264(1), (2), (3), (4) and (6) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2021 (as amended); Section 4 and 10 of the Police Act, 2020, and Sections 6(c), 35(1)(C)(5) and (7)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 199 (as amended).

Animashaun also told the court that the application sought, is to enable the police to conclude an investigation of a case of threat to life and property, violence, cultism, mayhem, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, unlawful possession of firearms, conspiracy and murder against the trio.

The Police counsel supported the remand application with a 14 paragraph affidavit, deposed to by inspector Monday Ohion.

We Magistrate Balogun, after listening to the submission of Animashaun, held: “I have listened to the submission of the counsel, as well as perused the application for remand and the attached affidavit.

“I found merit in the application and it is accordingly granted. The three defendants are to be remanded in the facility of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos, for the next 30 days, to enable the police to conclude the investigation,” she said.

