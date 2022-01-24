Gombe gov reiterates commitment to collaborative initiatives, commends NDE

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated the government commitment to collaborative initiatives for the benefit of the people which he said is the main focus of his administration.

The governor was speaking in Gombe on Monday as represented by Commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Aishetu Umar Maigari, while playing host to a delegation of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) from Abuja.

He said that the state welcomes the collaboration to train about 5,000 entrepreneurs as part of efforts to create jobs for the teeming youths and women across the state.

While appreciating the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for collaborating with the state to establish a world-class skills acquisition centre in the state, Yahaya assured that his administration is poised to take advantage of the centre to create more employers of labour through skills and entrepreneurship training.

The governor also expressed optimism that the collaboration will be a lasting one as the state government’s ten-year development plan largely focuses on the human and economic development of citizens of the state to make them job and wealth creators.

Earlier, in an address, the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) represented by Isa Abdu, said that the delegation was in the state to inspect the skills acquisition centre in furtherance of collaboration of the Directorate with the State Government to train young people in various vocations to make them self reliant.

Isa Abdu also said that the directorate having closely studied the state government’s deliberate plans for women and youths in terms of empowerment was motivated to partner in training young ones with a view of taking them off the streets for the good of the society and commended the governors’ foresight of initiating the programme.

In a remark, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bashir Tukur, said that, in line with the state government 10-year development plans, effort is being intensified to make optimum utilization of the skills acquisition centre to better the lives of people of the state, especially the young persons.