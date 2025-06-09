Gombe community mourns as suspected thugs kill 45-year-old man

• as Police launch investigation to apprehend perpetrators

A 45-year-old Gombe man, Ahmed Aliyu Umar, popularly known as ‘Amadi Kasiran’, was brutally attacked and killed by suspected ‘Yan Kalare’ thugs in the State.

The incident occurred on June 8, 2025, in the outskirts of Gombe, as the victim was returning home in the evening.

According to reports, the attackers attempted to snatch his phones and other valuable items.

A close friend of the deceased told Tribune Online that he was attacked by the boys in the outskirts of Gombe on his way back in the evening of Sunday, 8th June 2025.

The grieving friend wrote, “Inna lillahi Wa’inna ilaiHi Raji’un. My heart is wrecked😭. We lost a friend and brother, Amadi Kasiran, at the hands of the deadly Kalare thugs this evening in Gombe.”

He added that his remains will be buried on Monday, 9th June 2025 in line with Islamic injunction after a funeral prayers to be held at the Central Mosque, Filin Kwallon Bolari in Gombe.

Meanwhile, Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the heinous crime declaring it as criminal conspiracy and homicide incident that occurred in Hammadu Kafi in Akko LGA.

In a statement by the Command PPRO, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Command stated that it regretted to inform the general public of the “tragic incident involving the untimely death of one Ahmed Aliyu Umar, aged 45 years, who was attacked by unknown assailants.”

The Command explained that the incident was reported by one Bashir Aliyu Umar at about 2300hr on 8th June 2025, while the incident happened at approximately 0800hrs in Hammadu Kafi, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

According to the PPRO, “The victim was attacked with a knife and sustained fatal injuries in the left side of his chest and back and was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where he was sadly confirmed dead by a medical doctor. His remains have since been deposited at the Bolari Filin Kwallo Mortuary.”

The Police Command strongly condemned the senseless and unwarranted act of violence and extended its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

An intelligence-based investigation has been immediately launched, and all efforts are being intensified to identify, trace, and apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crime so they can be brought to justice.

The Command urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agents by providing any useful information that may assist in the investigation.

The Command reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all the residents.