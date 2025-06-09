Why we discontinued criminal charge against Fidelity Bank boss — AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has stated that the decision by his office to discontinue the criminal charge against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, reflects a commitment to upholding justice and fairness.

The AGF explained that the decision followed a careful review of the case, which found no connection between Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe and the charge, as she was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank when the account used in the alleged fraudulent scheme was opened.

A statement issued on Monday by the AGF’s media aide, Kamarudeen Ogundele, emphasized that Fagbemi, as the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, has the constitutional authority to enter a nolle prosequi—discontinuing a prosecution when necessary to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

The statement read:

“The attention of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to reactions following the discontinuation of the criminal charge against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Fidelity Bank Plc.

“The Attorney General’s decision is guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law. We are confident that this decision serves the best interest of justice and the public.

“This decision does not exonerate Fidelity Bank from the allegations contained in the charge, which remains pending before the court. Rather, it demonstrates the Attorney General’s duty to ensure that justice is served,” the statement added.

The AGF urged the public to allow the legal process to take its course and to avoid speculation or premature conclusions.

He affirmed his commitment to ensuring that the best interest of justice is upheld at all times and that anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE