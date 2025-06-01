Thugs hired by parent assault Ondo teacher for stopping WASSCE student from cheating

A Vice Principal of Complete Child Development College Aule, Akure, Ondo state, identified as Mr. Rotifa, who stopped one of his students from cheating during the ongoing West Africa School Certificate Examination, has been brutally assaulted.

Rotifa beating was allegedly orchestrated by the parent of the student, who hired suspected thugs to beat the teacher to pulp for not allowing the student to cheat with his handset.

It was gathered that the Vice Principal drew the ire of the mother of the student for disallowing him to cheat during this ongoing WASC examination, and seizing his Android phone.

The mother of the student was said to have threatened to deal with teachers and the school authority if they try to stop her ward from using his phone in the forthcoming mathematics examination.

The Vice Principal was said to have insisted in repeating his action of the student bring the phone into the examination hall again, saying no student will be allowed to cheat.

It was gathered that some suspected thugs invaded the school area and despite reporting the incident to the state Police command, Rotifa was dragged down from police van and beaten blue black.

He was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he was treated following the injuries sustained from the beating and discharged the following day, but did not return to his house over fear of being traced to the house.

Meanwhile, the Ondo state government through the Director of Schools, Ondo State Ministry of Education, has reacted to the incident in a statement, with a promise to bring the attackers to book.

The statement read: The incident started on Monday May 26, when an android phone was found with one SS 3 student which is contrary to the rules and regulations of the school and Mr Rotifa, the vice principal of the school seized the phone from him.

“On Thursday, the mother of the student came to the school to fight with the school management so much that the proprietor of the school ordered that the phone be returned to her which was done.

“The brother of the student who happens to be an old student of the school later came to the school to harass the vice principal and threatened to deal him.

“After school hours the boys were seen loitering in the street and the proprietor was informed who told Mr Rotifa to go to the police station to lodge complaint.

“He went and two policemen took him in their van to look for the boys probably for arrest. They couldn’t get them.

“As they were going back to the station, the boys waylaid the Police Van, stopped it, brought out Mr Rotifa and beat him up. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“According to the principal of the school, he has been discharged from the hospital but did not go back to his house for the fear of the boys coming back for him. Further investigations and efforts to get the culprit are in progress.

“Arrangements for the safety of the staff and students of the school for period of the remaining papers in WASSCE are ongoing”

