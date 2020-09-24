Gombe approves Oct 4 for reopening of schools

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the reopening of all public and private schools in the state, which were closed some months ago due to COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Education, by this approval, boarding schools are to resume on the 4th of October, while day schools, including primary, Islamiyya and Tsangaya Schools are to begin classes on the 5th of October 2020.

While Addressing newsmen on the development Friday evening, the Gombe State Commissioner of Education, Dr Habu Dahiru directed all school administrators to adopt the COVID-19 safety protocols such as the use of face mask, social distancing, use of an infrared thermometer to monitor temperature, provision of handwashing facilities and the establishment of school health committee where non exists.

Dr Dahiru also said that the State Ministry of Education will provide parental and child assent forms for COVID-19 testing to schools for testing of children who may opt to be tested.

He added that the Ministry will invoke the school readiness template to monitor the implementation of safety operations, protection and wellbeing, inclusiveness, financing monitoring, capacity building and coordination.

The Gombe State Commissioner of Education further said that learning centres established under the BESDA programme will also be opened for teaching and learning activities.

According to the Commissioner, these centres include girl-child and Tsangaya learning centres, calling on facilitators of these centres to report to classes on the day of resumption.

He added that the Ministry of Education will engage proprietors of private schools, Parents Teachers Association, PTA, School-Based Management Committees, SBMCs and Old Boys Associations to key into the safe school resumption programme of the state.

Habu Dahiru said that the state’s Ministries of Education, Health and the Taskforce on COVID-19 will ensure the establishment of functional clinics and isolation facilities each of the public and private boarding schools.

While reeling out the Gombe State new school calendar, Dr Dahiru said that third term begins on Sunday, October 4th to Friday, October 23rd while the First term will commence from Sunday 25th October to Friday 18th December 2020.

He added that Second Term will begin on Sunday 10th January to Friday 16th April 2021 while the third term commences on Sunday 2nd May to Friday 6th August 2021.