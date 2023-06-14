The 6th Assembly of the Gombe State House of Assembly was able to pass 42 bills and 175 resolutions in the four years it lasted.

The disclosure was made by the immediate past speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Luggerewo shortly after he was reelected as speaker of the 7th Assembly which was proclaimed on Wednesday.

Luggerewo who was excited about his return as speaker said that “I am sure with the support and cooperation of the members, most especially with this vibrant deputy speaker behind me, I’m sure we will do more and more.”

He lauded his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him to lead them in the newly inaugurated Assembly just as was done in the immediate past Assembly.

He assured that the honour and confidence reposed on them as leaders of the Assembly would not be taken for granted, promising to discharge his responsibility with the utmost respect and fairness to all.

According to him, “We are all Honourable members and each and everyone is entitled to be the Speaker but they entrusted me and gave me that mandate to lead the affairs of the House.”

“This is high responsibility which I believe I will do all my best to do justice to the confidence or to the responsibility given to me.

“They are all aware that the House of Assembly is a complex institution where you are leading your peers, we came from various constituencies and everyone is entitled to his own opinion but they gathered together and agreed that I should emerge unopposed as a very great, humble decision.”

On the challenges in the last Assembly and how he intends to pilot the House in the current legislative year, Luggerewo said that he would consolidate on the gains of the last Assembly and make corrections of the mistakes of the past.

Speaking further, he said, “The Governor is also working hand in hand with all the Arms. I’m sure he will give me the necessary support to promote unity, harmony and improve the development and achievements of this government. We are optimistic that this seventh Assembly is going to be better than the sixth.”

Luggerewo dismissed the notion that the 6th Assembly was a rubber stamp to the Executive saying, “That statement is not very correct you have been with us in the sixth assembly, there was no bill that wasn’t subjected to public hearing, there was no bill that we didn’t put our input.





“Rubber stamp means garbage in, garbage out but the sixth assembly was not a rubber stamp. We will perform our task of checks and balances and separation of powers.”

Recall that Abubakar Luggerewo and Saddam Bello, both of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly respectively.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE