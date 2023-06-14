Two suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity have been arrested by the police in Lagos while trying to avenge the death of one of their members.

The suspects, Adeniyi Idris, 27, and Jubril Alabi were on their way to attack members of the rival Aiye members in Mushin when they were arrested.

A police source at Mushin Police Station, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, said that the suspects were arrested at Mushin Bus Stop with one locally made pistol

The police source said, “Vigilant policemen noticed their movement and subjected them to search exercise, leading to the recovery of the pistol.

“They claimed to be Eiye cult members, who have been terrorising Abattoir and other parts of Agege.”

According to the police source; “They said that a member of their gang was killed in Abattoir and that they wanted to go and avenge his death.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of the suspects to the Nigerian Tribune.

The police spokesperson said that the suspects were arrested by a Police patrol team attached to Mushin division.

He warned that the police would not tolerate any form of cult activities in the state, adding that those who want to practice any kind of hoodlumism should either relocate from Lagos and its environs or risk the wrath of the command.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE