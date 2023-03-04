Ahead of the March 11th governorship and House of Assembly elections, the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, has flagged off the distribution of 139 motorcycles and 11 cars to his campaign Coordinators at Wards and local government levels to intensify his campaigns.

He said that, the cars and motorcycles donated are to motivate the beneficiaries to canvass more support and votes for the NNPP during the upcoming gubernatorial and other elections.

Khamisu Mailantarki also said that the NNPP has the needed capacity as well as the support of the people and goodwill to deliver Gombe.

He informed the people that, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may have the name and popularity, “But we have the capacity, plans the support of the people to deliver Gombe from the bad leadership of the APC”.

The NNPP governorship candidate restated his plans and commitment to ensuring a meaningful development of the state if eventually elected as the next Governor of the state.

He added, “We will not be focusing on road construction alone, we plan to ensure the delivery of the needed support and infrastructures in our communities across, we have the education, health, and agriculture as well as youths and women empowerment to focus on.”

According to him, “Be rest assured that I am just coming to build roads and do nothing more like we have been seeing, we will build where and when that is needed and carry everyone along in the affairs of the state”.

He further assured that his plans for ensuring scholarships for students in the state and developing the education sector as well as encouraging indigenes if the state to study medicine and other fields the state is needing are intact.

On his part, the Chairman of the NNPP Campaign Council in Gombe State, Abubakar Habu Mu’azu disclosed that the NNPP is on part of ensuring genuine development of the state and the people.

“Our gubernatorial candidate has no plans to focus on his friends, family, and himself, but on the people of the state through providing the support development where and when that is needed,” he said.

