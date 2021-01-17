God says agric is the solution to Nigeria’s economic woes —Cleric

Head Pastor, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church worldwide, Special Apostle Pastor Moses Popoola, has said that agriculture is that major factor that will bail the nation out of its present economic woes.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of prophetic praise programme at the Ilorin district headquarters of the church, with the theme, ‘Alpha and Omega’, Pastor Popoola said that God told him that Nigerians should go back to agriculture for economic prosperity.

«For Nigeria to move out of its economic woes, Nigerians should go back to agriculture. That›s what God told me. There is a need to embrace farming to boost the nation›s economy. God is still saying that we should go back to the farm,» he said.

The cleric also urged the government to use agriculture to create jobs to reduce security challenges in the country, saying that, “when job is created, crime would reduce, as lack of job will bring insecurity.”

“They should create jobs through agriculture. They should also take care of our educational system because a strike will make our children end up becoming thugs. Also, the government should repair the roads because there is a lot of food items in rural areas; provide electricity, the government should also increase the number of people they employ into the police».

He also stressed the need for community policing, noting that it would reduce crime in communities and states at large.

Popoola, who also frowned on the state of health facilities in the country said: “We are still struggling to have good health care. The government should build good hospitals; the government should train good doctors and when they graduate, employ them.

“Accountability is our problem. People should take responsibility. Each community should take care of themselves; protect themselves when they go to the farm.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…