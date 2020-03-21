Glo opens another outlet in Edo

Digital transformation leader, Globacom, last Monday, opened another customer care outlet, otherwise known as Gloworld in Auchi, the heart of the Afemai Clan of Edo State, in a bid to bring customer service nearer to the people.

The excitement was infectious as enthusiastic customers could not wait for Globacom to open the new retail shop, before they started trooping in, in their hundreds before the official cutting of the tape to formally open the shop.

With the opening of the Auchi Gloworld, Globacom has brought the number of such shops to four, and over 15 additional dealer-operated Glo Zones in all the three senatorial districts of Edo State.

One of the early customers at the newly opened Gloworld shop was the Deputy Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Engr. Zubair Adebayo, who came in to do his SIM registration as statutorily required by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). He was joined by other subscribers, who also rushed in to perform other transactions including purchase of SIM cards and data packages; but they had to wait a few moments until the shop was formally opened for business.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zubair said that Globacom had been able to build confidence in the Nigerian market due to its pro-people and market-friendly strategies, and had demonstrated that telecoms was not only for the rich, but for all.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Chairman of Etsako West Local Area, Hon Inusa Imoniti, represented by the Vice Chairman, Hon. Umar Jeleed, said that Globacom had made telecoms a right and not a privilege for the generality of people. He described the company as a partner in progress with the people of Auchi.

In his welcome address, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Activation (Benin), Mr. Obiora Ezeora, stated that Auchi is a strategic town as it is one of the busiest locations in the entire Afemai jurisdiction of Edo State.

“This new service centre will be open Monday to Saturday to give our numerous customers the ample opportunity of experiencing our quality customer service without having to travel long distances. It is our desire to facilitate access to our products and services to all our customers, “he said.

“As a company committed to meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations, we assure you of world-class service delivery in our new shop here. We, therefore, urge you to walk into the shop to avail yourself of our services or to make enquiries, seek clarifications, or even offer advice on how best you want us to serve you,” he concluded.

Well trained customer care staff are already available at the new shop to provide first-class services and attend to customers’ complaints, even into the late evenings and on public holidays.

