Glam it up with Bead Bracelets

Bracelets are fast becoming a popular fashion accessory and it is an excellent that elevates personal style with little effort. And while people wear bracelets for many reasons, fashion is the major point.

Bracelets made of beads are the trend now and designers have evolved to creating bead bracelets with alphabets engraved on them to spell out individual names or name of a loved one.

Customisation of beads not only glam up fashion style but gives a feeling of uniqueness.

Worn individually or by the armful, the bead bracelet is a fashion statement

Photos: Internet

