Ghana lifts lockdown after ‘enhanced testing’

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted restrictions on movements in parts of the country that were under a partial lockdown and urged citizens to wear face masks.

Other restrictions like a ban on social gatherings and closure of schools will remain in force, while border crossings will stay shut for two more weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The president said the decision follows a better understanding of the rate of infection of the disease, an enhanced testing programme and the expansion in isolation and treatment centres.

The capital Accra, the second-largest city Kumasi and the industrial city of Tema were placed under a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

The country has now recorded 1,042 cases of coronavirus and nine deaths.

ALSO READ: Between coronavirus and the original repentance we need

Over 6,000 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The majority of the confirmed cases were from travellers or persons who may have contacted travellers.

The government has introduced the use of drones to expedite delivery of samples and a new rapid results testing programme. The country has also increased local production of Personal Productive Equipment (PPE).

The authorities have said they will continue to monitor the spread of the disease in the country and impose a lockdown in hotspots if necessary.

(BBC)

