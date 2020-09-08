As part of the strategy to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Ghana is advocating Quick Response (QR) banking code as a preferred payment solution in the country to prevent a one on one contact.

The QR code allows customers to make payment for goods and services using their phones with payments concluded immediately.

The introduction of the QR code system has received tremendous acceptance and strong enthusiasm by Banks and the general public in Ghana.

Presently six banks in Ghana have initiated the QR services to allow their customers to pay for goods and services through the Universal GH QR code.

The Banks are EcoBank, ECB Bank, Zenith Bank, Bank of Africa, Fidelity Bank and Agriculture development Bank. Other Banks are still in the process to be part of this great initiative.

The Vice president of Ghana Mahamudu Bawumia launched the universal QR code in March 2020, in addition to the several electronic payment solutions that the country’s internet Payment and settlement systems (GhiPss) has rolled out over the years.

