Ghali’s DSS Invitation: Buhari exposing his failure ― CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups(CNG) has revealed that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari is exposing its failure on statesmanship and craftsmanship following the recent invitation extended to former Speaker, Ghali Na’abba by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives was invited by the Department of State Services(DSS) over the interview he granted Channels Television on Thursday regarding the agenda of the National Consultative Front(NCF) to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.

In a statement issued by the CNG in Kaduna on Sunday and signed by their spokesman Abdulazeez Suleiman noted that the Coalition finds it worrying that the current administration is becoming more and more intolerant of opposition and criticism and gradually dragging the country towards becoming a police state.

“We find this attempt to harass Na Abbah, a senior citizen and critical stakeholder in the nation’s democratic process, a brutal encroachment on the universal citizens right to freedom of expression which is a fundamental characteristic of any democratic state.

“By its continuous attempt to suppress the existence of the right to freedom of expression which includes the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information and ideas without interference by the public authority, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is exposing its failure in sportsmanship, statesmanship and political craftsmanship.

The Coalition noted that ‘It is ridiculous that those who run this government who happened to have benefited the most from the previous administration’s tolerant disposition should be the ones denying others the same right they enjoyed.

According to the statement,’ CNG repudiates this unhealthy, undemocratic trend of government’s exercise of power through security agencies to impose restrictions on citizens’ mobility, or on their freedom to express or communicate political or other views and hold it unacceptable.

“We insist that every Nigerian’s right to freedom of expression which is not only a primary cornerstone of democracy but also prerequisite for the enjoyment of many of the other rights and freedoms ensured in our constitution and international conventions must be respected.

“We, therefore, find it absolutely unacceptable for a people who in no way bore the brunt of the struggle for the return to democracy to be hellbent now on scuttling it, the statement stressed.

