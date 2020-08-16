JUST IN: Jigawa gov says successor must be an agriculturist

GOVERNOR Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has said that the Jigawa State gubernatorial candidate in 2023 of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) must be an Agriculturalist.

The governor made the disclosure in his speech delivered at the 2020 National tree planting campaign at Garki town in Garki local government area in the state, s “being Jigawa is an agrarian state and majority of people in the state are farmers, the governor of the state must be somebody that has an uncanny knack for agriculture.”

Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar explained that “the state has enough land and 100sthousands of Fadama areas that farmers would plant crops three times in a year.”

According to him, his administration has done a lot and is doing much in agriculture as we believe that investing in agriculture in supporting economic of the highest percentage of the population of the state.

He said, environmental protection, soil improvement, is one of the critical sectors for sustainable agricultural development.

​ According to him, the fertilizer tree (Gawo) scientifically proved to have a lot of potentialities in soil improvement and protection and in view of that, it was selected among the trees to use in a federal government campaign against soil degradation.

He called on states, local governments and the general public to join hand with the government on tree planting and also fight against the indiscriminate cutting down of trees.

“400,000 will be planted this year and 663 communities in 104 local government are involved in the project to ensure success,” he emphasized.

Governor Abubakar further explained that in a hectare of farmland 10 to 15 number of Gawo tree also known as Alcacia albida will be sufficient to replace the chemical application of fertilizer.

“We would strengthen the law that prohibits the cutting down of trees in the state, order to allow farmers to reap the benefits from economic trees.” The Governor added.

