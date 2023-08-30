Celebrities, fans, and lovers of Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, have offered prayers for the music star after he shared a picture of himself in a wheelchair.

A few weeks ago, CDQ took to social media to reveal that he was involved in an accident which left his car completely damaged.

He shared a video of his damaged car and wrote, “Someone hit me, and I had an accident tonight. I think my Mustang is written off. I need to buy another car now. Hopefully, I don’t get internal bleeding.”

In a new development regarding his health, the rapper took to his verified Instagram account to share a picture of himself confined to a wheelchair.

Captioning the picture, he wrote, “Que sera sera,” which is a Spanish phrase that translates to “What will be, will be.”

Celebrities, fans, and lovers of the ‘Nowo E soke’ crooner have flooded the post’s comment section to offer prayers for the music star.

Commenting on the post, @Femiadebayosalami wrote, “OMG! Stay strong bro.”

@Officialarole wrote, “Glory to Jesus.”

Also commenting, @aremooba wrote, “You will live long my brother. Stay at home no be stay in grave.”

“Baami, quick recovery sir.” @Manny_monie commented.

@Imagodei007 wrote, “May God perfect the healing He had started, get well soon @cdqolowo”





“Stay strong, my heart went to you yesterday. I just pray for you that almighty Allah will heal you.” Liamzyewi commented.

“May God perfect the healing He had started, get well soon @cdqolowo.” @qwerty_blogger prayed.

