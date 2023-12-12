Nigerians have taken to social media to lament the collapse of the national electricity grid which resulted in a blackout in the country.

They lamented the collapse of the national power grid, amid dollar exchange rates, diesel and fuel price increases in the nation.

Lamenting for the frequent occurrence of the system collapse and resulting blackout, Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the recent development.

Here are reactions from ‘X’, formerly Twitter:

@kayzywizzzy, “Dollars collapse, Economy dey collapse, grid sef collapse, make person sef no collapse, if you survive for this country you fit survive anywhere in the world”

@symplyDAPO, “No wonder no light since yesterday night”

@judiboybaby, “Even our national grid needs a generator or an Inverter.

It is what it is!”

@Emhinex, “Aren’t we ashamed in this county almost 2024 and we still can’t fix light????

Even smaller nation’s don’t worry about this anymore

Basic amenities is now something we put in prayers… SHAMEFUL!!”

@OkwyMula, “Nawa. How many times this year. No wonder the light shaky shaky before it finally went off.”

@IdungStanley, “It’s no news to us again..

Here in Ikorodu, we just finished 3weeks of total darkness without any hint whatsoever of what might be the cause..

So you guys can proceed..”

@bright___r, “This grid has collapsed more than 10 times this year”

