Mixed reactions have trailed the Vatican’s approval of blessings for same-sex couples

It would be recalled that in a document approved by Pope Francis, the Vatican backed “the possibility of blessings for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex”.

“One should not prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God’s help through a simple blessing,” it said.

However, it does not change the Catholic Church’s stance on same-sex marriages or unions. The Church insists marriage is only between a man and a woman, for the purpose of having children.

A series of mixed reactions have since followed the news:

That first sentence is very misleading.

It’s not the marriage they are blessing, it’s the individuals.

Same sex marriage is still not allowed by the Catholic Church and cannot be officiated by a Catholic priest.

I believe our Pope has erred on this matter. He has given in to liberal pressure.

I cannot support the Pope on this. Indeed the gates of hell is waging a very aggressive war on the church of Christ.

was there same sex marriage in the Bible?

Pope Francis is now allowing priests to bless same sex unions. He says such unions should not be subject to “exhaustive moral analysis” and that anyone seeking God‘s love and mercy should receive it. Millions of lives will be released from judgement by this, many families reconciled, many hearts given comfort that were tormented before. Much respect for him for this. This is truly a great thing.

Pope Francis should correct this error now! It’s a no to same sex marriage.

This world has become something else

It doesn’t mean that the Catholic church now accepts same sex couples for marriage. What it implies is this : In the Catholic Church, a blessing is a prayer or plea, usually delivered by a minister, asking for God to look favourably on the person or people being blessed.

