The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate 2023 House of Assembly election, for Bungudu West state house in Zamfara Honourable Nasiru Bello Lawal Bungudu, has described his rent victory at the Tribunal judgement as a victory for democracy.

Nasiru Bello Lawal stated this while speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.

He noted that the tribunal judgement that declared him as a winner of the Bungudu West constituency in the 2023 State House of Assembly election was justice to the common man’s choice.

The former lawmaker represented the constituency in the State House of Assembly between 2019 and 2023 as Deputy Leader of the House.

“You know, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier in March declared my opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), *Basiru Bello* as a winner of Bungudu West the state assembly constituency seat.

“But the three man panel at the tribunal sitting in Sokoto on Thursday, August 24th, nullified the PDP candidate election and declared me as a winner of the election”.

He was nullified over his refusal to either resign, withdraw, or retire from public service in Zamfara.

“This is in clear contravention with section 107(1)(f) of the Constitution of Nigeria as 1999 as amended as well as 2022 Election Act.”

“The judgment was not only a legal affirmation, but an endorsement of the people’s choice”, the Honourable said.

He noted that the tribunal judgment is a victory for democracy, the tribunal judges have to be praised for their standing on the truth.

“They have indicated that Nigeria’s Judiciary is a still hope of the common man.





“Yes, I have confidence in the judgement, I am very hopeful that even in the appeal court, we are going to record more victory.

“I thank, Almighty Allah for returning my victory, I pray for him to continue to guide me,” he appreciated.

