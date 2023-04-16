“As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.” Galatians 6:10.

One thing that makes the world go round is generosity.

Generosity is the readiness and act of giving more of something than is strictly necessary or expected.

Generosity is first of all a disposition which in turn powers our action.

“It sometimes helps to go back to the Latin meaning of a word. Generosity is one of those words. In Latin, generosus means “of noble birth, noble, excellent in kind, of superior quality.” It’s related to the verb genero, which means, “to beget, produce, bring to life, generate.”

With those ideas in mind, we can see that generosity is a virtue, a power, which goes far deeper than being kind, charitable or thoughtful. Generosity is something that issues forth from one’s heart, not simply from one’s kindly feelings. We are not talking here about nice feelings; we are talking about something that comes from one’s heart and generates hope, even new life. It is, quite evidently, at the opposite pole from selfishness.” Father Charles Irvin

Generosity is giving all you can and even beyond.

“Do all the good you can,

By all the means you can,

In all the ways you can,

In all the places you can,





At all the times you can,

To all the people you can,

As long as ever you can.” John Wesley

Ephesians 5.1 admonishes us to imitate God and one trait of God we are to emulate is generosity.

“While this may seem obvious to you, it is a surprise to many people when they realize that God is generous. I didn’t think God was generous when I was a young man. Somehow, while growing up, I got the idea that if I begged God for help and if I was good enough, He might show me a little mercy. A lot of people have this belief about God. But God is amazingly generous. He made the first move of generosity toward us. And the second move and the third. God was the first and is the most generous Giver of all.

He’s given us His generous love, generous acceptance and forgiveness, and the generous future that we call the God-dream. Every moment we are alive is a gift from our generous Creator. He went above and beyond anything we could have imagined: “God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16, NIV) God loved people so much that He gave. He gave His best. He gave His Son for you and for me. This act of generosity began in His heart first. He loved so He gave.” Phillip Wagner

Generosity is not about money alone but about giving virtually anything – time, talents or treasure.

Give your time – be available to help people and to serve in the church or community. Be a good volunteer.

“Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.” Simone Weil

Give your talent – use your skill to help others.

