A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Hon Preye Oseke, has described the appointment of Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu as a democratic step in a right direction.

Until his appointment, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Oseke, in a statement, described his appointment as a round peg in a round hole given his wealth of experience and service to the nation over the years.

He said: On behalf of the good people of Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, I congratulate Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Indeed Gbajabiamila’s appointment is a befitting development that is rooted in dedication, loyalty, history, a fit for purpose, and deserving for the unblemished lawmaker per excellence.

He added: “It is the hope and expectation of millions of Nigerians that he will deploy his varied skills garnered over the years in the service of our nation.

“While praying that the Almighty God guides and protects Gbajabiamila on this national assignment, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is hoped to impact positively in the lives of the masses.”

