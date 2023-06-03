It has been observed that the level of destruction in the environment is so severe with devastating consequences on both the society and the people.

The observation was made by the Bauchi State Project Coordinator of a World Bank-assisted Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), Dr Ibrahim Kabir who also lamented that the activities of people on the environment have negatively impacted it leading to various degradation.

He added that the devastating effects have resulted in floodings, washing away of the land surface, erosion, landmines and other serious effects.

He was speaking on Friday when members of a CSO, journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD) visited the ACReSAL Project Implementation Unit.

Ibrahim Kabir said that people have continued to distort the environment through daily activities thereby making the environment become.

In his opinion, working Journalists in Bauchi state need to be trained and equipped on how to effectively and efficiently report issues around the environment with particular attention to Climate change.

He explained that the training will revolve around 4 major components of the ozone layer, climate change, climatic conditions and global warming which is in a renewed effort to build the capacity of the Journalists to enable them to report all the issues of climate change as it affects the environment and in turn, promote public health.

He then said that there is a need for Journalists to join ACReSAL Project in creating awareness and sensitising the communities on the need to preserve the environment for their own good and survival.

According to him, “The media is a major link to the community with key messages on how to protect the environment which is why ACReSAL is happy to partner with your organization,”.

He added that for the media to effectively cover and report on climate change, they must be properly equipped with basic knowledge of what it is all about.”

He stressed that “The Journalists should be able to have basic knowledge on climate change, greenhouse emissions, ozone layer depletion, and global warming for effective reporting and ACReSAL is ready to build your capacity,”





He assured that based on the presentation made by J4PD, the World Bank Assisted ACReSAL project has resolved to collaborate with members of the Pen profession in order to support them in enlightening members of the general public on climate change.

The Project Coordinator also said that the collaboration with J4PD is in line with the project’s sustainability plan and will also add value to the overall goal of ACReSAL.

He informed J4PD members that he is also looking at the prospects of selling the idea of floating a course on Environmental Journalism to some Tertiary Institutions to expose Journalists to the nitty gritty of environmental reporting.

“ACReSAL is introducing greenhouse farming for women in three local government areas of the state as an effort to mitigate the effect of climate change,” he added.

Though Ibrahim Kabir readily admitted the complexities of Climate Change, Global Warming, Ozone Layers and Green Gas Emissions, he said that it has become imperative to equip Journalists with the requisite knowledge on Climate in order for them to carry out evidence-based advocacy through their respective media outlets.

Earlier in her remarks, the Coordinator of J4PD Elizabeth Kah said they were in the project office to commend the management and staff of PIU for giant strides in implementation of the ACReSAL project and also explore areas of collaboration with J4PD.

According to her, “You will agree with me that, though climatic issues are not new since the beginning of this millennium, issues surrounding them have been grossly underreported by the Media in this part of the world. The reason is very simple, no attempt has been made to equip the Journalists with techniques to report the issues. We, therefore, feel that we can start from there.”

Elizabeth Kah added that ACReSAL is a very good concept having seen the modest achievement recorded within one year of its introduction in Bauchi.

She stated that the recent visit of the Task Team Lead and the National Coordinator in the company of the World Bank and other stakeholders to Bauchi state was a demonstration of the feat so far achieved.

“With the full involvement of the Media in the state, the Project will be more successful and the Bauchi project unit and implementation will be second to none in the 19 Northern states and FCT that are implementing the project,” she said.

The J4PD Coordinator also said that J4PD wants to partner with ACReSAL to create awareness on what communities need to do to help reduce the effect of climate change on the environment.

“The effect of climate change has continued to affect communities either through a wind storm, erosion, and flooding, we need to do our part and that’s why we are here to look at areas of collaboration,” she stated.

The J4PD Coordinator stressed the importance of first building the capacities of the Journalists in order to equip them to be able to report the issues in the very perspective and expressed the readiness of J4PD to organise the capacity building training to be facilitated by the Bauchi Project Office of ACReSAL.

She also expressed the resolve of J4PD to partner with the ACReSAL project in the areas of sensitization, awareness creation, interface between beneficiary communities and, government agencies and generally giving visibility to all the activities of the project that needs showcasing.

Highlights of the visit were an interactive session granted by the Project Coordinator during which members of J4PD sought some clarifications on the operations of ACReSAL, and made comments through questions and answers while team members of the Project Office made inputs.

