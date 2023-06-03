The Bishop of Ijumu Anglican Diocese Church of Nigeria, Right Reverend Paul Ojo has tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be focused on tackling insecurity that has bedevilled some parts of the country.

Right Reverend Ojo while speaking at the 1st session of the 5th Synod of the Diocese, held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ikoyi-Ijumu, charged the President to be focused on tackling the challenges of the country headlong.

The Clergyman said “The New President should be focused, he is not looking for money or fame. I think he just wants to serve. There will be bantering and backstabbing but he should be focused”

The Bishop urged Nigerians to pray for President to make the right choice of professionals that will bring to bear their various wealth of experience in the task of giving hope to hopeless Nigerians.

He states “If he does not have anything in mind will not vie for the Position of President. Where we are currently now in this country, we have to pray for President Bola Tinubu. Whether you like it or not, that’s our new President and we pray that God will help him.”

According to him, the President must be careful against appointing looters in his cabinet, hence the need for Nigerians irrespective of their religion to pray for him to make the right choice.

Bishop Ojo maintained that the President having served as Lagos Governor has good testimonies to his credit as Nigerians expect nothing less than his best.

Speaking on the Synod theme: “The Knowledge of the Holy,” the Religious Leader enjoined the congregation to seek the knowledge of God as it is the only tool for success.

The Synod is a platform for spiritual rejuvenation, a review of the State of the nation as well as the growth of the Church.

