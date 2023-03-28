By: Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has eulogized Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 71st birthday.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said Tinubu has demonstrated democratic credentials over the years and ought to be celebrated by well-meaning Nigerians.

He said the President-elect is a dogged and determined fighter for a just society, describing the former Lagos governor as “a man of the people.”

Speaker Gbajabiamila expressed his delight that Tinubu has finally fulfilled his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president, saying his victory at the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25 was a well-deserved birthday gift.

Tinubu’s emergence as President, Gbajabiamila noted, was against all odds, noting that God Almighty indeed favoured and granted him victory.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said as one of those who have been under Tinubu’s school of politics and mentoring, he was not surprised that the president-elect remained focused and unwavering throughout the presidential contest.

“I celebrate our President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 71st birthday. Tinubu has proved over the years to be an uncommon democrat who always works assiduously for Nigeria to be great.

“We all thank God for the life of the President-elect, and we pray that He continues to grant him good health to achieve his desire for a better Nigeria.

“The story of Asiwaju is one that every Nigerian, young and old, should study carefully and learn from. Here is a man that worked against all odds to emerge as the Presidential Candidate of the APC. Even more daunting was his emergence as President-elect.

“Trust Asiwaju, he weathered the storm and scaled through all the hurdles to emerge victorious. That is the kind of man Nigeria is lucky to have at this time. For those of us that have known Asiwaju for decades, we are sure he would not disappoint Nigeria and Nigerians,” the Speaker said.





Tinubu, Gbajabiamila added, has carved a niche for himself not only in Nigeria and Africa but also in the entire world, noting that most developing democracies now have the task of learning from the President-elect’s emergence.

The Speaker said under Tinubu, Nigeria would witness unprecedented good governance as proven in Lagos, which is the commercial nerve centre of Africa.

