‘Yomi Ayeleso

The Ekiti Young Professionals (EYP) has endorsed the lawmaker representing Ekiti south federal constituency 2, Femi Bamisile for the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives in the forthcoming tenth National Assembly.

The spokesman of the group, Joshua Adojutelegan who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, noted that the former speaker of the state house of Assembly possessed the needed capacity and qualities to be the number two man in the green chamber.

He explained that based on the acceptance speech of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu on the importance of young demography to his administration added that the clamour for Bamisile to be considered for the position would help in stabilizing the incoming government.

While calling for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other elected members of the house to be above board and choose competence over other coconsiderationsAccording to him, ” Re-elected from Ekiti South Federal Constituency 2, we confirm that Rt. (Hon) Richard Olufemi Bamisile (BAFEM) is a good team player, dependable, with native intelligence of the contemporary Ekiti politics with a thorough understanding of the political dynamics of the country as well as much effort to address the socio-cultural, political and economic issues of the nation.

“His regime as the speaker of the Ekiti state 3rd assembly was the most vibrant legislature the state ever had since its creation, going by the divergent political activism and ideologies of the equal 13-13 membership of The Assembly from PDP and then AC.

“Although he represents Ekiti south constituency 2 in the 9th assembly, his position as the Chairman House committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency(FERMA) brought a lot of dividends of democracy to Ekiti state, South-western states and Nigeria at large while he never failed in the mandate of fixing Nigerian roads despite poor funding.

“BAFEM has never limited his philanthropy gesture to the people of the state alone, he empowered widows, graded rural roads, organised free Jamb forms and free coaching classes, supported the citizens during the CCovid-19pandemic, got employment for 42 youths at the Federal level, while he appointed 35 senior special assistants as part of his mentoring program.

“We strongly advocate for the emergence of Hon Olufemi Bamisile as Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly. We make bold to say that Hon Bamisile possesses the requisite Competence, Capacity, and Character to provide the needed stability for the House. As a former Speaker of the House of Assembly and a returning member of the House of Reps. Hon Richard Olufemi Bamisile is experienced and imbued with a great level of emotional intelligence needed to provide leadership and stability for the House of Representatives.

“We believe that the legislature must be led by men of character, impeccable antecedents and unbroken experience in managing Human Resources at a very high level. We urge the leadership of the All Progressive Congress and all members-elect for the 10th Assembly to rally around Hon Bamisile and support his emergence as Deputy Speaker.”

