Rachael Omidiji

Bobrisky, a well-known Nigerian crossdresser, has boasted about how much he spends monthly on skincare items.

The self-described “mummy of Lagos” stated in a recent post uploaded on Snapchat that he spends more than N2.6 million each month on skin care.

He claimed that because he is not cheap, his skin costs millions.

In his words:

“My body cream alone want to kill me. I’m on the phone with my cream plugged and my bill is 2.650,000. Omo before any man can touch me you gat pay well o.

“Her skin cost millions for those broke a$s who think I’m cheap. My monthly skincare is N2.7 million. That’s many of you monthly rent.”