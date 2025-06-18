Gambia seeks partnership with Kebbi govt to boost rice production

The Government of The Gambia has expressed readiness to partner with the Kebbi State Government in adopting its successful agricultural strategies, particularly in rice production, as part of efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency.

A high-level delegation of agricultural experts from The Gambia is currently in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, on a study tour aimed at understudying Nigeria’s rice production model.

Leading the delegation, the Permanent Secretary of The Gambia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security, Mr. Alhagie Nyangado, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Idris at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Nyangado lauded Nigeria’s efforts in food production, saying the country had made the African continent proud by taking the lead in achieving food sufficiency.

“Gambia is proud of you as big brothers. In Kebbi, I have seen an irrigation system that I had never seen before,” he said.

He explained that the visit was informed by professional recommendations, adding that the delegation had toured various rice fields in Kebbi and was impressed by the level of development in agricultural practices.

“If The Gambia adopts what Nigeria is doing in Kebbi, we shall succeed. Our country will be out of the circle of the rice crisis,” he stated.

Nyangado noted that The Gambia currently imports 90 percent of its rice consumption needs, despite rice being a staple food in every Gambian household.

“Our presence here is to learn practical strategies that will help us eliminate dependence on rice importation, which has become a national burden,” he said.

In response, Governor Idris welcomed the delegation warmly and described the relationship between Nigeria and The Gambia as one of brotherhood and mutual interests.

He noted that, like Kebbi, The Gambia is an agrarian land with vast agricultural potential. He also recalled visiting The Gambia five times during his tenure as National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

“Kebbi is the largest rice-producing state in Nigeria. Other states and even neighbouring countries come here to understudy our methods,” the governor said.

He emphasized that from planting to harvesting and processing, Kebbi’s rice value chain is operated indigenously.

Governor Idris highlighted the state’s sustained investment in agriculture over successive administrations, noting that his administration has deepened these efforts by providing free fertilisers, improved seeds, water-pumping machines, and power tillers to farmers.

“The government has incentivised farming and empowered citizens to return to the farms, which has led to consistent bumper harvests,” he said.

He assured the visiting delegation of Kebbi’s readiness to partner with The Gambia to promote food production and end import dependence, in the spirit of African solidarity and shared progress.

