2025 Hajj: First batch of Lagos pilgrims returns from Saudi Arabia

The first batch of Lagos State pilgrims that participated in the just concluded 2025 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have returned home on Tuesday.

The 423 pilgrims, comprising 179 males and 244 females, touched down in Lagos via a Flynas Airbus XY9014.

Speaking after the arrival, the Chairman Working Committee and Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Dr Jebe Abdullahi, expressed satisfaction with the 2025 Hajj operations, describing the exercise as “fantastic and hitch-free”.

Abdullahi appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr Kadiri Hamzat, as well as the Amirul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Ibrahim Layode, and other officials for their support towards the huge success recorded during the operations.

He said, “We are indeed grateful to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy who have continued to provide succour for the Hajj operations in Lagos State. The efforts of the state government were also complemented by the Saudi Arabian authorities’ numerous initiatives, such as the Hajj Pass, which made pilgrims eligible to perform the exercise and helped to keep the city of Makkah free from any form of intrusion.”

According to the Amirul-Hajj, Lagos also secured one of the best tents and accommodation for the pilgrims, saying that this opportunity allowed them to exhibit good conduct during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Abdullahi, while further assessing the exercise, explained that it had raised the bar of operationalisation of the Hajj process in Lagos State and Nigeria, noting that continuous collaboration with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and other stakeholders would improve the scale of performance in the coming years.

The Amirul-Hajj enjoined the pilgrims to reflect on the lessons of the spiritual exercise, saying that they should allow the experience to manifest in their lives, businesses, and other endeavours.

He, however, assured that the remaining pilgrims would be airlifted back to back in accordance with the schedule of NAHCON, stressing that all measures had been put in place for a smooth homebound journey.

