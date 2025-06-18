Lagos ‘Band A’ community laments three-month blackout

… pleads with IKEDC to fix faulty transformer

Frustrated by the prolonged blackout caused by a faulty transformer supplying power to the area, residents and business owners on six streets — Raji Oba, Awoyemi, Folarin, Ajala, Olonade and Akinshola — in Alimosho area of Lagos State have decried the over three months’ power outage.

According to them, the power outage which started since second week of March 2025 is crippling businesses and severely impacting the quality of life in the community.

The residents called on Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) to urgently look into situation and address the prolonged power outage by fixing the faulty transformer in the area.

It was gathered that the six streets are categorised under the Band A, and ought to enjoy 20 to 24 hours of power supply daily. However, these consumers complained that this has not been the case for over three months since the transformer was taken away.

They added that the prolonged lack of supply of electricity has made them vulnerable to attacks from marauders who operate under the cover of darkness.

One of the residents, Micheal, said the lack of power supply had worsened commercial activities in the community, adding that access to water resources had also been affected.

Michael said: “So, we are pleading as a community, as one, for Ikeja Electric and the appropriate authorities to listen to our cries to save our communities. Olonade-Akinsola and other streets have always been a good community and we want it to remain like this.”

“We have been struggling in darkness,” another resident, who identified herself as Mama Chioma, said.

“We have been in total blackout for over three months, crippling businesses. We are pleading with IKEDC to urgently address this,” she further pleaded.

In a letter dated March 16 and addressed to IKEDC by the Olonade-Akinsola community titled: ‘Urgent request for Band A intervention on prolonged power outage in our community’, it noted that several efforts and reports have been made to IKEDC’s customer service and local office, but the situation remains unresolved.

“The power failure has severely impacted our daily activities, businesses, healthcare services and overall well-being in these six streets.

“We are yet to receive a clear response regarding an estimated time for restoration. The continuous blackout has caused significant discomfort, economic losses, security concerns within our community.

“In the light of the above, we respectfully request urgent intervention and directive to the appropriate department to expedite the resolution of this issue,” the letter read in part.

The community further called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to urgently intervene in the situation.

