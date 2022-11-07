FUTMinna matriculates students in Bida campus, assures of quality curriculum

The Federal University of Technology( FUT) Minna has promised to continuously provide a quality curriculum to its students in line with its vision to be a world-class and Nigeria’s leading university recognized for its excellence in capacity building and service delivery.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdullahi Bala stated this at the matriculation ceremony of the students of the university (FUT) Minna, in affiliation with the Federal Polytechnic Bida.

The Vice-Chancellor, represented by the Director of the Directorate of Collaboration and Linkages, said the university has over the years set integrity, excellence, resilience, diversity, inclusiveness, entrepreneurship, and innovation as mechanisms in achieving its values and mission.

While advising the matriculating students, the vice chancellor also advised students to prioritize their academic activities with utmost seriousness so as to achieve their objectives of being in school.

The V.C also admonished the need for the matriculating students to shun in totality any form of misconduct or act that were detrimental or constituted a threat, harassment, or intimidation to themselves, fellow students, or any staff or members of the Polytechnic community through fighting, assault, rape, cultism, membership of illegal associations, drugs trafficking and consumption of illicit drugs among others.

He thereby, assured the students that the university in conjunction with the Federal Polytechnic Bida was committed to providing a safe, secure, and multicultural environment, devoid of an atmosphere of hate, rancor, or intimidation which in turn created a good atmosphere for learning where the students would develop a new and long-lasting relationship.

In his remarks, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Bida, Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi, represented at the event by the Deputy Rector Academics, Chief Maurison Nwanawaezi lauded the management of the Federal University of Technology,( FUT) Minna, for providing an opportunity for students to acquire quality education with ease.