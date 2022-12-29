FUOYE VC asks university staff, students to rededicate for selfless service

Education
By Tunbosun Ogundare | Lagos
VICE chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Professor Abayomi Fasina, has lauded the staff, students and the university host communities as year 2022 runs out.

Fasina, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Foluso Ogunmodede, stressed on the need for staff and students of the institution to rededicate themselves to selfless service with a view to making the university attain lofty heights and becoming the envy of its contemporaries.

He also urged them to spread love, patience, tolerance and care for one another not only at Christmas and New Year festivities but also beyond.

This, according to him, will enable them to amplify virtues in line with the true teachings of Christmas worldwide.

While preaching peace, love and dedication, the vice chancellor equally urged them to catch on the opportunity provided by Christmas to continue to pray for peace and unity on the campus.

He equally called on them to embrace goals and ideals that will further promote the university’s common good with a view to bringing enduring stability to it and also to keep praying for Nigeria as it is moving towards the general elections.

Fasina said he believes there is hope for a better Nigeria and its people in the forthcoming year.

