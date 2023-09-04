The organisers of Headies Award, on Sunday, held its 16th edition in Atlanta Georgia for the second consecutive year.

The Headies is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists. It is broadcast live on HipTV to viewers across Nigeria.

Since its inception, the Headies has been instrumental in the documentation of the strides recorded in the Nigerian music industry through its award which has now become the biggest prize in Nigerian music.

Below is the list of the 2023 Headies Awardees:

BEST RAP SINGLE

‘Declan Rice’ – ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

‘Kpe Paso’ – Wande Coal

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

‘Tinko Tinko’ – Obong Jayar



BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

‘Calm Down’ – Director K (Rema)

BEST RAP ALBUM

‘Young Preacher’ by Blaqbonez

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

‘Flytalk Only’ by Payper Corleone

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

‘Abracadabra’ by Rexxie

BEST MALE ARTIST

REMA (Calm Down)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG

‘Eze Ebube’ – Neon Adejo

AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

‘Last Last’ – Burna Boy

DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Rema (Calm Down)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Sound Sultan

