Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken over the medical care of Adebola Akin-Bright, a 13-year-old boy, whose small part of his intestines was allegedly missing at the State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Sunday when he paid an unscheduled visit to Adebola and his mother, Mrs. Deborah Abiodun at the Pediatric Ward of LASUTH, saying he was resolved to take over his medical care by pulling all medical expertise from LASUTH and other resources to save the boy’s life.

It would be recalled that Deborah Abiodun, had in a Safe Our Soul (SoS) message via social media reached out to Governor Sanwo-Olu, to appeal to the governor, to as a matter of urgency, probe the mysterious disappearance of her 13-year-old son, Adebola Akin-Bright’s small intestine, claiming that the incident occurred while her son was receiving treatment at LASUTH.

But the management of LASUTH in response to the allegations, affirmed that they did not wilfully remove any organ or structure from Debola’s body while performing a corrective surgery on the boy, who had been previously operated on at a private hospital in Lagos.

“He (Debola) required extensive optimisation in our facility before a corrective surgery could be carried out. At the surgery, which was carried out by an experienced pediatric surgeon and her team revealed certain strange findings. There is a video clip of these findings. The mother was informed about these findings but she appeared to be in denial,” LASUTH management stated.

In response to the need to save the life of the boy, who has been undergoing treatment at LASUTH for over a month, Governor Sanwo-Olu during his visit to the hospital on Sunday promised to do everything humanly possible to save Adebola Abiodun’s life.

Governor Sanwo-Olu after listening to both the mother of the child and the doctor who was in charge of Adebola’s case, said what is paramount is the life of the 13-year-old boy and, therefore, gave an assurance to take up the case.

Responding, Adebola’s mother, Deborah Abiodun expressed her appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the visit and for taking up the medical care of her promising young boy.

Meanwhile, the management of LASUTH had in a statement, denied knowing anything about the missing intestine, saying that without doubt, the hospital carried out a life saving, corrective, reconstructive surgery.

According to it, a team of highly skilled and excellent paediatric surgeons were involved and had continued to offer commendable post surgery care, saying it was expected to show concrete evidence to this effect.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our hospital carried out a life saving, corrective, reconstructive surgery. A team of highly skilled and excellent paediatric surgeons were involved and had continued to offer commendable post surgery care. As expected, we are prepared to show concrete evidence to this effect,” it said.





LASUTH, while responding to the enquiry by the mother of the affected boy, noted that certain strange and shocking findings were observed “during the reconstructive surgery that our consultant paediatric surgeon and her team carried out,” adding that “the mother of the patient was informed about the findings, which were obviously from the previous surgeries, but she remained in denial

“At the appropriate time, the video will be shown.

“We set up a high powered panel to investigate this matter. It has completed its work and our surgeons were not found culpable of removing structures from the patient,” the management said.

“A government regulatory agency has already waded into the matter and is currently investigating. We are cooperating fully. We have already submitted all relevant documents to it. The patient is still under our care.

“We are also cooperating with the mother in making available materials required to facilitate a possible transfer of the patient’s care to a facility abroad. We sincerely empathise with this family. Quite clearly, these are trying times for the members.

“There is a definite requirement for a lot of funding to continue the management of the patient. It is also legitimate for the family to seek financial support from the government and other kind hearted members of the society. What we find most reprehensible is what looks like blackmail of the government by wanting to rope in a reputable government institution into the genesis or evolution of the problem,” it added.

