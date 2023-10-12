Nigerian Fuji Music Star, Alhaji Akorede Okunola popularly known as King Saheed Osupa is set to commence his musical tour in the United Kingdom.

The Promotions company, Billyque Entertainment made this known to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Promoter, Billiamin Olabanji stated that the Fuji Icon will perform first in Club Cave, Birmingham on the 19th of October.

According to him, the artiste will be performing in other cities thereafter in conjunction with promoters in other various cities in the United Kingdom.

While speaking on the artiste, The Show Promoter noted that he is very unique in his craft; hence, the love for his music by all.

He said the love for the artiste’s content as it spills facts about life’s reality engendered his constant demand.

Billiamin, therefore, said fun seekers should expect unbeatable fun at the event.

