FUJI: A Opera returns with returns bigger vibration

FUJI: A Opera, the premier multi-dimensional entertainment platform, is back, bigger and better than ever with FUJI Vibrations. On December 8th, FUJI Vibrations will provide a one-of-a-kind live music experience showcasing exceptional talent from the FUJI world for one night only. 10 acts will perform on 1 single stage at Muri Okunola Park, one of Lagos’ most iconic music venues.

The live music concert will feature a fantastic line-up of Fuji artistes, including Alhaji Sefiu Alao, KS1 Malaika, Taye Currency, King Saheed Osupa, and the Mayegun of Egbaland, K1 De Ultimate, paired with emerging Fuji talents to create dynamic sounds.

Fuji: A Opera premiered in December 2020 at the Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos. Over 20,000 people attended, ranging from schoolchildren to culture custodians and other corporate and social Nigerians.

FUJI: A Opera curated a series of activations in 2021, beginning with a two-phased art exhibition in November in collaboration with one of Nigeria’s rising artists, Bidemi Tata, inspired by the Fuji Music subculture. These works were first shown in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Parks and Recreational Agency. Over 2 (two) million people viewed the exhibition over the course of three weeks.

In December 2021, we held the first edition of Fuji Vibrations, which featured General Ayinla Kollington, Alhaji Rasheed Merenge, Saheed Osupa, Adio Atawewe, Remi Aluko, Kolade Onanuga, also known as KWAM 2, and many other upcoming acts. These events drew over 15,000 concertgoers and had over 1 million online streamers.

Fuji Vibrations is proudly supported by the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Tourism, Art, and Culture, the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, FUMAN, Supa Komando, and Regal Dry Gin, among others.

