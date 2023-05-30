Following the removal of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government, Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has stated that his administration will not condone any form of extortion of the people, warning that such attempts will not be tolerated.

He emphatically told the petroleum marketers not to take advantage of the situation to hoard fuel and exploit citizens.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Gyang Bere, the governor said while the government is making efforts to ease hardship among the citizenry, petroleum marketers should avoid creating unnecessary scarcity and a hike in the price of the product.

According to him, if the quest to build a new and united plateau must be concretized, citizens must avoid issues that will further inflict hardship and pain on an already traumatized citizenry.

He said that as a government that prioritizes the well-being of its people, actions that tend to impede this goal must be resisted.

Governor Mutfwang appealed to all petrol stations in the state to open their outlets and commence sales of the product to curtail the artificial scarcity that is being experienced in most parts of the state.

