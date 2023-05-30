Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, berated fuel marketers for taking undue advantage of Nigerians by hiking fuel prices, describing the sudden hike in petrol prices and attendant queues as “unfair.”

Sanwo-Olu expressed this concern when he paid a surprise working visit to civil servants at the secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, accompanied by Deputy Governor Katie Obafemi Hamzat, and taken around by Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The governor said it was unfair of major marketers to seize opportunities in areas when not needed, noting that there was a need for all “to be sincere in this country if we really want to get things done.”

Sanwo-Olu, while giving the counsel, observed that there was nothing that had changed in the pronouncement made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his inaugural speech on Monday in Abuja “that should have caused queues,” expressing confidence that the Federal Government was capable of dealing with the matter.

He, however, urged Nigerians to be law-abiding, and go about their normal businesses, assuring that things would turn out for the better for the citizens.

“I think it’s unfair of our major marketers to seize opportunities in areas when not needed. We all need to be sincere in this country if we really want to get things done. Let us know that we might need to belt up a little bit, but we really need it so that we can have a better life in future.

“There is nothing that has changed in that pronouncement that should have caused queues, but I’m sure the Federal Government is able to deal with it. I encourage everyone to be law-abiding, go about their normal businesses and things will turn out for the better for us,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who visited the Civil Service Commission, Ministries of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Economic Planning and Budget as well as Youth and Social Development, said it was to encourage staff, ask questions and see how to keep things running.

“We are here to ensure that everybody is on board and key into the THEME PLUS agenda we set for this second term. How well to sync the additional pillars to ensure everything works well together.

“That is why we visited the ministries of Youths and Social Development, WAPA, Budget and Economic Planning because they are important to the plus agenda and fit into our game plan for the next four years. I am happy that we received very articulate responses from the public officers and civil servants.

“I am also happy that the ambience and work environment are conducive for the workers to be productive. We have resumed back at work, and excited that the public service is ready to also continue to serve the good people of Lagos State,” he stated.





“After this brief tour, we will be meeting the entire body of permanent secretaries so we can be on the same page because the THEMES PLUS agenda is about additional reforms and citizen-driven policies that will touch the lives of people. I’m always ready to take care of them, and we’ve been doing that, so there’s nothing for anybody to worry about. We’ve demonstrated that all the time so there is nothing for us to worry about,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…