The National Industrial Court sitting in Kano has ordered the state government to reinstate sacked Chairman, of the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado with immediate effect.

It will be recalled that Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado dragged Kano State Government, Kano State (under the administration headed by former governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje)House of Assembly and Attorney General of the State to court challenging his removal from office.

However, on Tuesday, the court presided over by Justice Ebeye David Eseimo ruled that the removal of the anti-corruption Chairman, Muhuyi Rimingado from office was illegal, null and void.

Also, the court accepted and answered the three prayers of the claimant against the defendants.

It ruled that the second defendant has no right to recommend the dismissal of the claimant without first hearing from the claimant by according him the opportunity to defend himself.

Now that Ganduje’s regime, which sacked him from office has also lost power to the new administration of which Alhaji Rimingado, is now a member of the administration because he (Rimingado) decamped to the New Nigeria People Party after he was sacked by the APC’s administration

Detail later…

