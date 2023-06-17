As Nigerians continue to endure the current economic situation, which was exacerbated by the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS by the President Bola Tinubu-led APC government, they have been urged to exercise patience with the government.

The appeal was made by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, during a press conference at the Government House on Saturday to address the current situation in the country.

The Governor explained that the Committee established by the National Economic Council (NEC) to recommend the mode of distribution of palliatives for subsidy removal would work in the best interest of Nigerians.

He emphasized that the call for patience from Nigerians is based on the hope that life will improve when the federal government implements the Committee’s recommendations accordingly.

Governor Bala Mohammed, who represents the North-East subregion in the Committee headed by Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasiru Idris, stated that the members of the Committee remain committed to recommending fair modalities for the judicious distribution of palliatives to all sectors affected by the subsidy removal, regardless of political party differences.

He stated, “Both opposition and ruling APC Governors understand that the move by the federal government is a step in the right direction and have assured that the process will not be politicized.”

Governor Bala Mohammed also mentioned that the NEC and representatives of trade and labour unions have acknowledged that subsidy removal, despite its advantages and challenges, has subjected Nigerians, especially the common citizens, to untold hardships. Therefore, steps are being taken to alleviate the suffering.

Regarding the areas that require urgent government intervention, Governor Bala Mohammed highlighted that the Committee would recommend an increase in workers’ salaries, procurement of a large quantity of shuttle buses, and the introduction of various intervention programs across the country using the revenue generated from the subsidy removal.

The Governor, as the North-East Representative in the Committee, noted that the Committee’s report would be presented to the National Executive Council within two weeks for further deliberations and subsequent ratification.

Governor Bala Mohammed expressed optimism that things will improve with time, emphasizing that patience, understanding, and cooperation from all Nigerians are necessary.

